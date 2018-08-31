The A12 is partially blocked following an accident involving a lorry and a car.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between the junction at the Ardleigh interchange and the turn off to Stratford St Mary.

Queues of traffic are going back to the Colchester United football stadium junction.

An ambulance was called and a woman was transported to Colchester General Hospital.

UPDATE 9.30am - The incident has now been cleared.

Photo by @Bouncybasil on Twitter