A woman is set to appear in court next month to be charged in connection with a fatal collision in St Osyth.

Ronald Ramsey, 74, died after being hit by a car while out walking his dog in Clacton Road in May last year.

Kellie Tandy, 36, of St John’s Road, Clacton was arrested at the scene and has been summonsed to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 4.

She will be charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.