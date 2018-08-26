THE best of Essex - music, food, animals and people - made for a lively party at Silversprings care home in Thorrington.

More than 100 guests enjoyed a day of celebrations dedicated to the county.

They included residents from ten other nearby homes including Tall Trees and Haven Lodge in Colchester, Little Holland Hall, in Holland-on-Sea, and Clacton’s Haven Lodge.

Annie singing to Sheila Hoy with entertainer Annie Riley

A Pearly King and Queen performed some classics and the sports tournament reflected days gone by with egg and spoon races, a tug-of-war and then a more modern penalty shoot-out.

Guests also heard from a member of staff from Tiptree Jam Factory who spoke about its iconic preserves.

Sheila Hoywith the wigged staff members

Donna Cousins, manager of the home, said: “There was laughter and smiles all around as everyone enjoyed the entertainment in the sunshine.

“It’s important to us the residents are able to build relationships with local people, and it’s clear to see how much they benefit from events like these.

“I’d like to thank everyone for joining us in making it so special and we hope everyone who shared the day with us enjoyed it as much as we did.”