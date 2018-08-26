A GIANT extinct shark comes to life in the form of a four-metre long scale model following the success of blockbuster film Meg.

The mighty Megalodon was an 18 metre shark found throughout our oceans at least 20 million years ago, including right here, swimming off the Essex coast.

Nobody knows for sure what they would have looked like but scientists have predicted it was similar, albeit three-times larger than the Great White sharks found in the oceans today.

But at the Essex Wildlife Trust’s Naze Centre, the huge model is on display, supported by funds raised by National Lottery players.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We know these incredibly sized sharks were found here because their teeth have been uncovered from the Naze cliffs.

"The name Megalodon translates to Big Tooth, as their teeth could reach a jaw-dropping 18 cm long.

"As the 70 ft high cliffs at the Naze erode, ancient fossils including Megalodon teeth, are uncovered and released on to the beach, meaning if you’re extremely lucky you could possibly find one of these giant teeth."

Even if you are not lucky enough to find one, a Megalodon tooth is displayed at the Naze Centre in Old Hall Lane.