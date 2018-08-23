A CHARITY calendar has been made to support a young girl with cerebral palsy.

Help Roxi Walk was set up by the family of Roxanne (Roxi) Aldrich, from Colchester.

Roxi, seven, has spastic-diplegia cerebral palsy. With the support of friends, family, and the generosity of strangers, funds were raised for revolutionary operations in 2014 and 2016.

These reduced the tightness and pain in Roxi’s legs and, alongside an intensive physiotherapy routine, helped her to begin walking independently.

Roxi now walks and runs using a walking frame.

She even completed a 1km dash around Lake Windsor last year.

However she still needs physiotherapy, and the Help Roxi Walk team launched their second charity calendar, called the Sexy Sixties, to continue to raise funds.

Each month she visits Kids Physio Works in Copford for physiotherapy, costing £200, to build the strength necessary to be able to walk by herself one day.

The calendar was launched at the start of the Walton Carnival at the weekend, at the Revved Up Tea Bar.

Roxi's parents, Joe Aldrich and Adi Martinkovicova, said: "She still requires regular physiotherapy at a cost of thousands every year, along with new walking aids as she grows.

"All money raised from the sale of this calendar goes directly to Roxi’s fund, so by buying this calendar you are contributing to her ongoing physiotherapy and the cost of only buying her new walking aids."

The photos for the calendar were shot at various locations around Walton.

Linda Kelly, who has been raising funds for the group, said: "We have sold almost 200 calendars already and have raised £2,000.

"All printing costs have been paid for by Cosmic Puffin.

"All the bikes in the photos are from the 1960s, and the clothes were worn in the 60s, a couple of ladies are 60 too."

The first calendar, made in 2014, was called Bikes and Birds and raised £6,000.

The 2019 calendar is available to buy from Revved Up, or by email at cosmicsexy.sixties@gmail.com, they cost £10.