THE NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group is reminding the public to collect any prescriptions they have from their pharmacy early before the bank holiday.
Many GP surgeries will be closed from Friday evening to Tuesday.
If you need medical help over the weekend, remember to use NHS services sensibly – A&E and 999 are always for critical and life-threatening situations only.
A pharmacist can provide advice for many common illnesses, and patients are advised to call 111 if they need medical help quickly but it’s not an emergency.
Below is a list of the pharmacies that will be open.
- Boots in Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, from 10am until 2pm
- Boots in Pier Avenue, Clacton, from 10am until 4pm
- Boots in Old Road, Clacton, from 10am until 2pm
- Boots in North Road, Clacton, from 10am until 2pm
- Prescription 2 U Healthcare in Pier Avenue, Clacton, from 10am until 4pm
- Asda in Turner Rise, Colchester, 9am until 6pm
- Boots in Lion Walk, Colchester, from 10am until 5pm
- Boots in Fiveways Superstore, Colchester, 10am until 4pm
- Boots in Plume Avenue, Colchester, from 11am until 3pm
- Boots in Barfield Road, West Mersea, from 10am until 4pm
- Tesco Highwoods, Colchester, from 9am until 6pm
- Boots in Tollgate, Stanway, from 10am until midnight
- Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury's, Stanway, from 9am until 7pm
- Boots in Dovercourt High Street, from 10am until 2pm
- Oakley Pharmacy in Oakley Road, Dovercourt, from 9am until 1.30pm and then 2pm until 6pm
- Boots in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, from 10am until 4pm
- Boots in Station Road, Manningtree, from 11am until 3pm