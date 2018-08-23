THE NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group is reminding the public to collect any prescriptions they have from their pharmacy early before the bank holiday.

Many GP surgeries will be closed from Friday evening to Tuesday.

If you need medical help over the weekend, remember to use NHS services sensibly – A&E and 999 are always for critical and life-threatening situations only.

A pharmacist can provide advice for many common illnesses, and patients are advised to call 111 if they need medical help quickly but it’s not an emergency.

Below is a list of the pharmacies that will be open.