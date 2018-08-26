A SINGING group born from a woman's desire to reclaim her life after divorce and chronic illness will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary.

As Karen Hughes' Sing Out Loud turns ten in Chelmsford, where the group first began, it will be four-years-old in Colchester - both in the same week this November.

Marking the birthdays in the best way soprano singer Karen, of Maldon, knows how, there will be a joint celebration on November 7 at Chelmsford's Cramphorn Theatre, featuring performances from singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes, best-known for covering Randy Newman’s Feels Like Home, and other acts.

Plus any September sign-ups to Sing Out Loud will be invited to perform too.

Karen said: “We look forward to seeing family, friends, supporters, singers past and present, plus potential singers wishing to experience Sing Out Loud themselves.

"We're delighted to have received a grant from Edmund Carr Financial Services.

"It's the first time we've held an event outside our normal venues, and this contribution will help enormously in enabling us to hold our milestone event in a wonderful venue which we couldn't otherwise hope to afford.

"Being at the Cramphorn Theatre with the mayor of Chelmsford, councillor Yvonne Spence, and mayor’s consort in attendance, will make the evening really special for our singers and audience."

The informal choir sing a mix of songs from across the decades, and meet at the Quaker Meeting House, in Colchester, on Mondays during term time, from 7.15pm to 9.15pm. And at Grove Road Evangelical Church, Chelmsford, on Thursdays, from the same time.

Sing Out Loud is open to men and women of any singing ability without the need to audition or read music.

But Karen does need more men to join plus women with lower to middle-range and higher voices.

Tickets to the birthday concert cost £8, with the profits being donated to the Chelmsford mayor's charities.

To buy or to book a taster session, call 07853 132 633 or email info@sing-out-loud.co.uk.

READ MORE: WHY SINGING IS MORE THAN A HOBBY TO SOME